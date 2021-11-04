Both the northbound and southbound carriages were closed between the entry and exit slips of junction 34 after traffic officers were called to deal with a single vehicle accident including two cows on the loose in the road.

In an update at around 10.30am, National Highways said it was starting to remove the northbound closure.

"We are putting out a lane 3 closure on the southbound and we hope to get the traffic moving on the southbound once that is in place. Recovery is underway,” it added.

The M1 is closed at Tinsley in Sheffield due to cows being on the loose on the road

South Yorkshire Police were also called out to deal with the disruption caused by the livestock, with officers sent to help clear the obstruction and get traffic moving again.

The force said at around 11am that the northbound carriageway was open again but lane three southbound was expected to remain closed ‘for the next few hours’.