M1 Sheffield: Tailbacks on motorway after serious crash this evening near junction 32

The M1 has tailbacks this evening after a serious crash near Sheffield.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 8:10 pm

Two of the three lanes were closed and police were on the scene of the incident, which damaged the barrier, but National Highways say they have now cleared the scene.

Delays are decreasing.

A spokesman for National Highways said the incident had happened on the M1 northbound within junction 32, which is the junction with the M18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The M1 has tailbacks after a serious crash this evening near j32

They said at 6.30pm: “The outside two lanes (of three) closed due to a collision.”

At one point there were 40 minute delays and 5.5 miles of congestion.

TRAVEL: Seven day Stagecoach bus strike to start on Sunday, confirms Unite union

TRAVEL: Cuts to Sheffield Supertram timetable announced starting from Sunday as driver shortage bites

SheffieldTravelM18Stagecoach