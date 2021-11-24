M1 Sheffield: Tailbacks on motorway after serious crash this evening near junction 32
The M1 has tailbacks this evening after a serious crash near Sheffield.
Two of the three lanes were closed and police were on the scene of the incident, which damaged the barrier, but National Highways say they have now cleared the scene.
Delays are decreasing.
A spokesman for National Highways said the incident had happened on the M1 northbound within junction 32, which is the junction with the M18.
They said at 6.30pm: “The outside two lanes (of three) closed due to a collision.”