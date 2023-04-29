A man is fighting for his life after he was found seriously injured on an M1 motorway slip road.

Police in Sheffield have shared an appeal for information by Nottinghamshire Police, which said officers were called to the northbound exit slip at junction 25 of the motorway yesterday, Friday, April 28, at around 4.40am, to reports a man was lying in the carriageway.

The man was found with serious head injuries and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre where the force said he remained in a critical condition. He is described as being in his 20s, with a slim build, and he was wearing dark clothing. Officers want to speak to anyone who was driving on the motorway at around the time he was found, as they could hold vital information.

Detective Constable Emma Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This stretch of motorway is busy even at this early time of the morning and I’d urge anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch with us if they noticed anything unusual. Did you see anyone on the slip road or the motorway on foot? If so, you could hold important information about what has happened to this man.

“As well as appealing for any witnesses to contact us, we also want to hear from any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation.”

