Drivers using the M1 in and around Sheffield have been warned of lane closures and a 50mph limit during work to add new emergency areas.

National Highways says it is more than doubling the number of refuges where drivers can stop in an emergency on the M1 in South Yorkshire between junction 32 at Thurcroft and junction 35A at Stocksbridge, from eight to 20. The route is on a stretch of so-called smart motorway, where there is no hard shoulder, and there have been complaints about the distance between emergency areas where people can stop safely if their vehicle breaks down or there is a crash.

Why are more emergency areas being added on the M1 in Sheffield? What is the latest with smart motorways?

National Highways says the latest work is part of its commitment to build more than 150 new emergency areas, which are 100 metres long, have bright orange surfaces and are regularly spaced along motorways without a permanent hard shoulder, between 2020 and 2025. A number of such stopping areas, which are also equipped with emergency telephones drivers can use to call for help, have already been added on the M6 in Staffordshire and the M1 in Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

Work to add new emergency areas on the M1 between junctions 32 and 35A is due to begin on Monday, June 5. The left-hand lane will be closed and a 50mph limit will be in place while the work is carried out.

The Government recently announced that the building of new smart motorways – other than two which are almost entirely completed – was being cancelled, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledging concerns about safety and costs. But Claire Mercer, whose husband died in a crash on the M1 in Sheffield and who has led the campaign to abolish smart motorways, has said she will not rest until the hard shoulder is restored on all motorways.

When is the work on the M1 in Sheffield due to start, what restrictions will be in place and how long will it take?

National Highways project sponsor Felicity Clayton said: “The safety of people travelling on England’s motorways and major A-roads is National Highways’ highest priority. We have listened to drivers' concerns about being able to find a safe place to stop in an emergency on motorways which don’t have a permanent hard shoulder and have been developing a programme to roll out even more emergency areas on all lane running smart motorways, in operation and construction.

What other work is taking place to improve safety on smart motorways?

“This investment in extra emergency areas will help increase road users’ confidence. We have also put stopped vehicle detection technology in place on all operational all lane running motorways, added more signs so drivers will almost always be able to see a sign informing them of the distance to the next place to stop in an emergency, and included advice about smart motorways online and in an updated Highway Code, to help road users feel safe and be safer on our roads.”

