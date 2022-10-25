Emergency services were called to the scene after the incident, and work was being carried out to make the area safe.

A spokesman for National Highways said at 12.45pm: “Lane one remains closed on the M1 southbound between, J32 Sheffield and J31 Worksop, to inspect barrier damage following a collision.

“Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as currently four miles of congestion.”

National Highways has now stated all roads are now clear but advised people to allow extra time for their journey.