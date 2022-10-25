News you can trust since 1887
M1 Sheffield: Four mile tailbacks after crash on motorway this afternoon

A crash on the M1 led to four mile tailbacks and 30 minute delays on the M1 near Sheffield this afternoon.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Emergency services were called to the scene after the incident, and work was being carried out to make the area safe.

A spokesman for National Highways said at 12.45pm: “Lane one remains closed on the M1 southbound between, J32 Sheffield and J31 Worksop, to inspect barrier damage following a collision.

“Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as currently four miles of congestion.”

National Highways has now stated all roads are now clear but advised people to allow extra time for their journey.

Details of the nature of the incident and whether there were any casualties have not yet been disclosed.

