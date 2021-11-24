Two of the three lanes are closed and police are on the scene of the incident, which has damaged the barrier.

A spokesman for National Highways said the incident had happened on the M1 northbound within junction 32, which is the junction with the M18.

They said: “The outside two lanes (of three) closed due to a collision.”

They added there were 40 minute delays and 5.5 miles of congestion.

They said: “There's barrier damage due to the collision and debris in the road.”