M1 Sheffield: Five mile tailbacks on motorway after serious crash this evening near junction 32

The M1 has over five miles of tailbacks this evening after a serious crash near Sheffield.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 7:14 pm

Two of the three lanes are closed and police are on the scene of the incident, which has damaged the barrier.

A spokesman for National Highways said the incident had happened on the M1 northbound within junction 32, which is the junction with the M18.

They said: “The outside two lanes (of three) closed due to a collision.”

They added there were 40 minute delays and 5.5 miles of congestion.

They said: “There's barrier damage due to the collision and debris in the road.”

Traffic England expects delays until after 10pm

