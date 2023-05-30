News you can trust since 1887
M1 Sheffield: Crash on motorway near Sheffield and Rotherham causes lane closure and delays

A crash on the M1 motorway near Sheffield has forced the closure of one lane this afternoon.
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 30th May 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:36 BST

It is reported the accident has taken place between J33 and J34 on the southbound side of the M1.

The closure was causing delays of over 20 minutes at 2.30pm, according to National Highways.

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for more details on the incident.

A crash on the M1 has forced a lane closure and extended delays near Sheffield and Rotherham.

More to follow.