M1 Sheffield: Crash on motorway near Sheffield and Rotherham causes lane closure and delays
A crash on the M1 motorway near Sheffield has forced the closure of one lane this afternoon.
Published 30th May 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:36 BST
It is reported the accident has taken place between J33 and J34 on the southbound side of the M1.
The closure was causing delays of over 20 minutes at 2.30pm, according to National Highways.
South Yorkshire Police has been approached for more details on the incident.