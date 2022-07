Traffic is building up on the J34 Northbound exit slip road of the M1 after reports of a problem with the traffic lights at the exit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said: “Traffic is building on the slip road and is likely to cause delays to those travelling on the M1.

"Please plan your route and avoid the area if you can.”