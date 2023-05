South Yorkshire has been facing traffic chaos this afternoon after the M1 southbound was closed after an incident

National Highways confirmed the road had been closed southbound between junctions 36 and 35, with delays already up to 40 minutes. Most lanes have now re-opened.

They said there was ‘severe’ congestion there.

They also reported severe congestion northbound between junctions 34 and 35.

South Yorkshire is facing traffic chaos this afternoon after a crash shut the M1 southbound near Sheffield. PIcture: Google