Sheffield has been seeing traffic jams near Meadowhall this evening after an ‘accident’ was reported on the M1; and the A1(M) near Doncaster has long delays after a car left the road near Warmsworth.
Delays and a lane closure was reported this evening on the M1, with bus operator Stagecoarch announcing it was terminating one of its services as a result of the incident
The bus operator said at just after 5.30pm: “Due to an accident on the M1 between JNC 35-36 Southbound, the X17 service will be terminating at Meadowhall Interchange. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.” National Highways was reporting ‘severe’ congestion at the M1 southbound at junction J34.
Meanwhile, National Highways have reported delays of up to 40 minutes against expected traffic on the A(1M) southbound between junctions 36 and 34 – between the junctions with the A614 and the A634National Highways said the accident involved a vehicle that has ‘left the carriageway’.