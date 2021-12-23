Essential maintenance work will begin on the M1 Rainstorth Bridge between junction 34 (Meadowhall) and 35 (Thorpe Hesley), near Sheffield from Tuesday, 4 January.

National Highways will replace life-expired steel grills and service ducts which give engineers access to the inside and underside of the bridge for critical safety inspections and servicing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be closures on both sides of the M1 between J34 and J35.

National Highways project manager Sujad Hussain said: “This work will make sure that the bridge remains in good condition, reducing the need for further repairs in the future.

"We will be working overnight both northbound and southbound, but not at the same time, and we will minimise disruption for road users attending events at Sheffield Arena by not starting work until later to allow them time to leave the venue.”

To carry out the work safely the M1 will be fully closed between junctions 34 and 35 on one side of the carriageway, with lanes two, three and four closed on the opposite side.

During full closures of either carriageway, lane one on the opposite side of the road will remain open to traffic.

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed first. A 50mph speed limit will be in place for the safety of road users and the workforce.

Signed diversions will be in place, which have been agreed in advance with police and the local authority.

Southbound traffic will use the A629 and the A6109 before re-joining the M1 at Meadowhall Interchange. Northbound traffic will use the A6109 and A629 before re-joining the M1 at junction 35.