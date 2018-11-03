M1 motorway to be closed near Sheffield due to roadworks

Motorists have been warned of motorway closures across South Yorkshire due to roadworks which are planned over the next week.

Highways England said the following roadworks will be carried out:

The M1 motorway near junction 33 for Catcliffe.

The northbound exit slip road of the M1 at junction 33 for Catcliffe on Monday, November 5 for carriageway repairs.

The northbound entry slip road will also be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 7 November for technology work. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

The northbound M1 will be fully closed between the slip roads at junction 37 for Dodworth on Wednesday, November 7 for technology work.

The southbound entry slip road of the M1 at junction 39 for Durkar on Monday, November 5 for the installation of a noise barrier.

There will also be a lane closure in place all week with a temporary 50mph speed restriction.

All closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am and clearly signed diversions will be in place.