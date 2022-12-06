Two of the three lanes on the M1 motorway southbound are closed at junction 33, near Sheffield Parkway, with four miles of tailback caused by the rush hour collision.
At 5.44pm, National Highways said: “Two lanes (of three) are closed on the M1 southbound at junction 33 Sheffield due to a collision. There is four miles of congestion approaching the closure which is adding about half an hour onto normal journey times.”
At 6.08pm they added: “Two lanes (of three) remain closed on the M1 southbound at J33 Sheffield due to a collision. There is now six miles of congestion approaching the closure which is adding about an hour onto normal journey times.”
At 6.38pm the added: “All lanes are now open on the M1 southbound at J33 Sheffield. Delays of over an hour remain but should start to ease now.”