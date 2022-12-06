Drivers are facing major traffic jams tonight after a crash on the M1 near Sheffield this evening.

Two of the three lanes on the M1 motorway southbound are closed at junction 33, near Sheffield Parkway, with four miles of tailback caused by the rush hour collision.

At 5.44pm, National Highways said: “Two lanes (of three) are closed on the M1 southbound at junction 33 Sheffield due to a collision. There is four miles of congestion approaching the closure which is adding about half an hour onto normal journey times.”

At 6.08pm they added: “Two lanes (of three) remain closed on the M1 southbound at J33 Sheffield due to a collision. There is now six miles of congestion approaching the closure which is adding about an hour onto normal journey times.”

Traffic jams on the M1 this evening near j33 after a crash this evening near Sheffield

