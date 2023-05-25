A crash on the M1 has left motorists travelling south from Sheffield stuck five mile tailbacks.

National Highways East Midlands say that traffic is currently being diverted as a result of the collision at junction 24 in the East Midlands. They said the collision involved an overturned vehicle

A spokesman said this morning the motorway was closed southbound at J24 near Nottingham and East Midlands Airport due to a collision.

They added: “Traffic is being diverted off at the exit slip and back on at the entry slip (up and over).”

They initially said there were five miles of congestion adding about half an hour onto normal journey times.