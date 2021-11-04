M1 incident: Bulls that caused road closure shot dead by police in Sheffield

The bulls escaped from a trailer on the motorway after it overturned at around 9 am, this morning (November 4).

Both the northbound and southbound carriages between the entry and exit slips of junction 34 were closed for around two hours whilst traffic officers dealt with the incident.

Traffic was released on the northbound carriageway at 10.28 am before the southbound carriageway reopened at 10.47 am.

The M1 was closed at Tinsley in Sheffield due to the bulls being on the loose. Pic: Highways England

South Yorkshire Police were also called out to deal with the disruption caused by the livestock, with officers helping clear the obstruction to get traffic moving again.

In a statement, police confirmed that the bulls had to be shot dead.