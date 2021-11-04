M1 incident: Bulls that caused road closure shot dead by police in Sheffield
Two bulls that escaped from an overturned trailer on the M1 were shot dead, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
The bulls escaped from a trailer on the motorway after it overturned at around 9 am, this morning (November 4).
Both the northbound and southbound carriages between the entry and exit slips of junction 34 were closed for around two hours whilst traffic officers dealt with the incident.
Traffic was released on the northbound carriageway at 10.28 am before the southbound carriageway reopened at 10.47 am.
South Yorkshire Police were also called out to deal with the disruption caused by the livestock, with officers helping clear the obstruction to get traffic moving again.
In a statement, police confirmed that the bulls had to be shot dead.
A spokesperson for the force said: “As the bulls posed a danger to life and property, the decision sadly had to be taken to destroy them both.”