Emergency services were called this morning, Monday, October 26, to a collision on the southbound carriageway between junction 31 and Woodall services.

Police said shortly before 9am that it was causing tailbacks all the way to junction 33.

The M1 near Sheffield has been partially closed following a crash between junctions 31 and Woodall services

The motorway is partially closed southbound between junctions 31 and 30.

Police said: “Please use another route if possible.