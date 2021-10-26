M1 crash Sheffield: Huge tailbacks after crash near Woodall services - lane closure expected to last all day
Drivers have been warned of huge tailbacks on the M1 near Sheffield after a crash.
Emergency services were called this morning, Monday, October 26, to a collision on the southbound carriageway between junction 31 and Woodall services.
Police said shortly before 9am that it was causing tailbacks all the way to junction 33.
The motorway is partially closed southbound between junctions 31 and 30.
Police said: “Please use another route if possible.
“A lane one closure is expected to be in place all day.”