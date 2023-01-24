A motorist travelling on the M1 near Sheffield and Rotherham has been hospitalised following a crash this morning, South Yorkshire Police have said.

Highway officials closed one southbound lane between J32 and J33, which prompted the AA to issue delay warnings on their website. South Yorkshire Police said they were called to the scene around 6.20am and found a single car had been involved in the collision. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital.

South Yorkshire Police have said anyone with information regarding the accident can contact them using the new online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 140 of January 24, 2023.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.