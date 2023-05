The M1 southbound has been closed between J30 and J31 due to an overturned vehicle, National Highways have said.

Emergency services are reportedly on the scene, with delays in the area now approaching 30 minutes. The incident meant the southbound side of the M1 was completely closed and a diversion route was put in place.

National Highways have now confirmed the M1 has mostly reopened, with only one lane still closed for the recovery and clear up of the accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were at the scene, but would not expand beyond the current known details.