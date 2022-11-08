News you can trust since 1887
Drivers are facing traffic jams after a crash on the M1 near Sheffield this afternoon.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 2:20pm

Highways officials have reported a crash on the M1 near junction 37, Barnsley, with warnings issued over delays on the carriageway.

Highways England reported the incident in the last few minutes, with two of three lanes of the southbound carriageway reported closed.

Officials, who have described the incident as a road traffic collision, say normal traffic conditions are not expected until after 3pm this afternoon, as officials deal with the scene.

