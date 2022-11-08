M1 crash J37 Barnsley: Drivers facing traffic jams after collision on the M1 this afternoon.
Drivers are facing traffic jams after a crash on the M1 near Sheffield this afternoon.
Highways officials have reported a crash on the M1 near junction 37, Barnsley, with warnings issued over delays on the carriageway.
Highways England reported the incident in the last few minutes, with two of three lanes of the southbound carriageway reported closed.
Officials, who have described the incident as a road traffic collision, say normal traffic conditions are not expected until after 3pm this afternoon, as officials deal with the scene.