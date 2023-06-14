News you can trust since 1887
M1 crash J29: Police on scene as crash causes traffic chaos near motorway junction used by Sheffield drivers

Emergency services have been sent to deal with a crash on the M1 near Sheffield, say police.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:09 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 14:25 BST

The incident is close to junction 29 southbound, the junction used by many motorists from Sheffield when heading south on the motorway.

Pictures show a white car which appears to have crashed at the side of the road as well as queueing traffic along the carriageway. It is an area covered by the controversial ‘smart motorway’ system, which has sparked safety concerns from campaigners.

National Highways said Derbyshire Police were in attendance, due to what they described as a collision, describing congestion resulting from the incident as ‘severe’.

Emergency services have been sent to deal with a crash on the M1 near Sheffield, say police. PIcture shows the scene, with a white car appearing to have crashedEmergency services have been sent to deal with a crash on the M1 near Sheffield, say police. PIcture shows the scene, with a white car appearing to have crashed
They said at around 1.40pm: “Two (of four) lanes are closed on the M1 in Derbyshire southbound between J29 and J28 due to a collision. Derbyshire Police are in attendance. Please take care on approach, thank you for your patience.”

They said there were delays of 30 minutes and they expect the scene to clear between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.

Emergency services have been sent to deal with a crash on the M1 near Sheffield, say police.Emergency services have been sent to deal with a crash on the M1 near Sheffield, say police.
