Emergency services have been sent to deal with a crash on the M1 near Sheffield, say police.

The incident is close to junction 29 southbound, the junction used by many motorists from Sheffield when heading south on the motorway.

Pictures show a white car which appears to have crashed at the side of the road as well as queueing traffic along the carriageway. It is an area covered by the controversial ‘smart motorway’ system, which has sparked safety concerns from campaigners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways said Derbyshire Police were in attendance, due to what they described as a collision, describing congestion resulting from the incident as ‘severe’.

Emergency services have been sent to deal with a crash on the M1 near Sheffield, say police. PIcture shows the scene, with a white car appearing to have crashed

They said at around 1.40pm: “Two (of four) lanes are closed on the M1 in Derbyshire southbound between J29 and J28 due to a collision. Derbyshire Police are in attendance. Please take care on approach, thank you for your patience.”

They said there were delays of 30 minutes and they expect the scene to clear between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.