M1 closed in both directions near Sheffield after due to South Yorkshire Police led incident
The M1 has been closed in both directions near Sheffield.
The closures are between J36 (near Hoyland) and J37 (near Barnsley) due to an incident, led by South Yorkshire Police.
On Twitter, National Highways tweeted: “The M1 is being closed in both directions - between J36 near Hoyland and J37 near Barnsley due to a South Yorkshire Police led incident.
"Updates to follow soon.”
Not much more is known about the incident at this time.
South Yorkshire Police have been asked for a statement.