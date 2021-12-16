The motorway is closed between junctions 35, for Rotherham , and 34, for Sheffield, National Highways said today, Thursday, December 16, shortly before 10pm.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The agency added: “South Yorkshire Police lead the response to the ongoing incident and have closed the carriageway to allow them to work at scene. National Highways have resources in attendance to assist with traffic management.”