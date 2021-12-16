M1 closed in both directions between Sheffield and Rotherham as emergency services are called to collision
The M1 has been closed in both directions in South Yorkshire this evening following a collision.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 10:13 pm
The motorway is closed between junctions 35, for Rotherham, and 34, for Sheffield, National Highways said today, Thursday, December 16, shortly before 10pm.
The agency added: “South Yorkshire Police lead the response to the ongoing incident and have closed the carriageway to allow them to work at scene. National Highways have resources in attendance to assist with traffic management.”
National Highways said diversions were in place.