M1 closed in both directions after 'very serious' collision near junction 39 for Wakefield
The M1 has been closed in both directions after what has been described as a ‘very serious collision’ in Yorkshire this evening.
National Highways Yorkshire tweeted at 9.19pm today, Monday, April 18, to say: “There are reports of a very serious collision on the #M1 northbound J39-J40, near #Wakefield. The M1 northbound is being closed at J39. Updates to follow soon.”
Responding to the tweet, one person said: “I can see out the window that everything is stood still and I can hear LOTS of sirens.”
National Highways has since tweeted to say the motorway is now closed in both directions.
"The #M1 is closed in both directions J39-J40, near #Wakefield, due to a very serious collision,” it said.
"@WestYorksPolice and an Air Ambulance are in attendance.”
For the latest updates, visit: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/m1-both-directions-between-j39-and-j40/.