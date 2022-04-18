M1 closed in both directions after 'very serious' collision near junction 39 for Wakefield

The M1 has been closed in both directions after what has been described as a ‘very serious collision’ in Yorkshire this evening.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 18th April 2022, 9:54 pm

National Highways Yorkshire tweeted at 9.19pm today, Monday, April 18, to say: “There are reports of a very serious collision on the #M1 northbound J39-J40, near #Wakefield. The M1 northbound is being closed at J39. Updates to follow soon.”

Responding to the tweet, one person said: “I can see out the window that everything is stood still and I can hear LOTS of sirens.”

National Highways has since tweeted to say the motorway is now closed in both directions.

The M1 has been closed northbound after what's been described as a 'very serious collision' near junction 39 for Wakefield

"The #M1 is closed in both directions J39-J40, near #Wakefield, due to a very serious collision,” it said.

"@WestYorksPolice and an Air Ambulance are in attendance.”

We will attempt to bring you more information as we get it.

For the latest updates, visit: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/m1-both-directions-between-j39-and-j40/.

