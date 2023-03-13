News you can trust since 1887
M1 Chesterfield: Motorway closed northbound near Sheffield and Air Ambulance called

The northbound M1 is closed this afternoon after a multi-vehicle collision near Sheffield.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
3 minutes ago

National Highways said in a statement this afternoon that the M1 is closed northbound between J28 (Alfreton) and J29 (Chesterfield) following a multiple-vehicle collision. Junction 29 is often used by traffic heading for the south of Sheffield.

All four lanes were closed as a result of the collision.

They added: “All emergency services including the air ambulance will be attending the scene with no times for reopening at this stage. A strategic diversion route is being installed and customers are advised to follow the below instructions.

Queueing sliproad traffic affected by the closure of the M1 northbound near junction 29 this afternoon
Queueing sliproad traffic affected by the closure of the M1 northbound near junction 29 this afternoon

Diversion Route:

Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit at J28. At the roundabout take the fourth exit on to the A38 towards Mansfield. Continue forward on to A617. Remain on the A617 northbound/westbound to J29. At the roundabout take the fourth exit to re-join the M1.”

National Highways were expecting disuption to last until nearby 7pm this evening.

