National Highways said in a statement this afternoon that the M1 is closed northbound between J28 (Alfreton) and J29 (Chesterfield) following a multiple-vehicle collision. Junction 29 is often used by traffic heading for the south of Sheffield.
All four lanes were closed as a result of the collision.
They added: “All emergency services including the air ambulance will be attending the scene with no times for reopening at this stage. A strategic diversion route is being installed and customers are advised to follow the below instructions.
Diversion Route:
Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol on road signs:
Exit at J28. At the roundabout take the fourth exit on to the A38 towards Mansfield. Continue forward on to A617. Remain on the A617 northbound/westbound to J29. At the roundabout take the fourth exit to re-join the M1.”
National Highways were expecting disuption to last until nearby 7pm this evening.