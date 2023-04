A car crash has closed a Sheffield road this morning, with diversions put in place by transport bosses.

The collision blocked Lowedges Road, and bus operator First has warned passengers it had to divert the 24 service. It is not known if anyone was injured in the incident.

First said on their social media pages this morning at 8.35am: “Due to a RTC, Lowedges Rd is blocked between the terminus and Gervase Rd. We are diverting via Meadowhead Roundabout, Greenhill Parkway and Lowedges Rd in both directions.”

At 9.50 am, they announced the road was cleared and services would be returning to their normal routes

A car crash has blocked Lowedges Road Sheffield this morning, with diversions put in place by transport bosses. PIcture: Google Streetview