A major road in Sheffield is set to be closed partially for a whole week, with drivers warned to expect significant disruption.

London Road will be shut southbound between the junctions with Wolesley Road and Broadfield Road from Monday, February 13 to Sunday, February 19, Sheffield Council has said. Motorists have been advised to plan ahead and allow more time for their journeys during this period.

The council said the closure was needed so work could be carried out to the power grid as part of the scheme to create a dedicated left turn from Broadfield Road onto London Road. It said the road would remain open northbound throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work has been scheduled to take place during half-term to minimise disruption, and a diversion route will be signposted. The restrictions will be temporarily lifted on the evening of Wednesday, February 15, allowing two-way traffic, to help drivers heading to and from the Sheffield United v Middlesbrough match at Bramall Lane.