Loading bay proposed for busy road to ease delivery access

Barnsley Council has announced plans to introduce a new peak period loading-only bay for goods vehicles along a busy stretch of Pontefract Road in Cudworth, in response to concerns from local businesses struggling with deliveries.

Under a decision made on April 14 by the council’s head of highways and engineering, a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) will be publicly advertised for the northwest side of Pontefract Road, between Crosby Street and School Street. If no objections are received, the order will be made and the bay installed.

The proposed loading bay would operate Monday to Saturday, 8am to 6pm, helping commercial vehicles, such as large vans and 7.5-tonne trucks, unload goods without blocking traffic or parking illegally.

According to a council report, Pontefract Road is a key route for buses, HGVs, and local traffic, but parts of it lack adequate loading space outside commercial properties. Local traders raised concerns with the council that limited loading access is affecting their deliveries and day-to-day operations.

The council considered alternatives such as bollards or guardrails to prevent footway parking but ruled them out due to potential obstruction to pedestrians, wheelchair users, and cyclists.

Consultations with logistics companies and parking enforcement teams in January resulted in no objections. Now, the council has launched a formal consultation with details available online, at The Lightbox Library, and on nearby lampposts.

Residents and businesses can submit comments or objections during the consultation period, which will run until May 23.

Any objection or representation should be made in writing stating the grounds and sent by e-mail to [email protected] or by post to the Head of Transport and Highways (Traffic Management), PO Box 601, Barnsley S70 9FA.

If objections are raised, the issue will go before cabinet. Otherwise, the TRO will proceed to implementation.