LIVE: Chaos in Sheffield city centre after Arundel Gate ‘closed until further notice’ due to unsafe building

One of Sheffield city centre’s main roads has been closed this morning due to an unsafe building.

Arundel Gate is closed ‘until further notice’ and traffic is being diverted. Refresh the page for updates here on our live blog.

Arundel Gate is cordoned off this morning (Pic: @SheffieldEyes)

