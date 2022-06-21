Live blog - railway station in Sheffield deserted as national strike begins

Follow The Star’s live blog today as a national train strike is set to cause misery for commuters in and around Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 7:42 am
A handful of trains are due to run from the city’s railway station this morning but most are cancelled across the country.

The strike has been called by the RMT union.

It said: “Over 50,000 railway workers will walkout as part of three3days of national strike action, in the biggest dispute on the network since 1989.

Trains up and down the country and cancelled due to strike action today

“The union will shut down the country's railway network on 21st, 23rd and 25th June, due to the inability of the rail employers to come to a negotiated settlement with RMT.

Network Rail and the train operating companies have subjected their staff to multiyear pay freezes and plan to cut thousands of jobs which will make the railways unsafe.”

Live blog - Chaos for train passengers as strike begins

Last updated: Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 11:29

  • Chaos for train passengers as strike begins
  • RMT accused of misjudging timing of strike
  • Network Rail urges passengers not to travel
Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 11:29

11:25am - RMT leads what could be season of strikes as workers rise up over pay

A season of strikes could hit the nation this summer as other industries take action over pay, an RMT member on the picket line at Sheffield Midland station has warned.

Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 10:29

10.29am - Rail strike Sheffield: Pictures reveal almost deserted Midland Station and pickets as RMT strike bites

This was the scene at an almost deserted Sheffield railway station today –as the Rail Maritime and Transport union strike bites.

Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 10:18

10.17am - Map of road delay hotspots as AA warns of severe disruption

Drivers are being warned to expect major disruptions on the roads as the nationwide rail strike forces passengers to find other means of transport.

Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 10:02

9:57am - Tram services in city hit by RMT strikes

The tram train service offered by Stagecoach Supertram is operating at a reduced capacity this week due to the impact of the nationwide rail strikes

Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 09:00

8:55am - Network Rail urges passengers to only travel if necessary as country-wide walkout starts today

Network Rail has issued a plea for passengers only to travel if necessary as nationwide strikes begin today over pay and conditions.

Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 08:23

8:18am - The RMT union has misjudged the timing of its rail strike as the network struggles to recover from Covid, a Sheffield transport expert claims

The RMT union has misjudged the timing of its rail strike as the network struggles to recover from Covid, a Sheffield transport expert claims.

Around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out over three days this week (NationalWorld / Mark Hall)

Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 06:50

6:45am - Misery for Sheffield train passengers as biggest strike for a generation begins today

Train passengers face chaos today, with only a fifth of services running and half of lines closed, due to the biggest strike by rail workers for a generation.

Train passengers face chaos today, with only a fifth of services running and half of lines closed, due to the biggest strike by rail workers for a generation

