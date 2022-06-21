A handful of trains are due to run from the city’s railway station this morning but most are cancelled across the country.

The strike has been called by the RMT union.

It said: “Over 50,000 railway workers will walkout as part of three3days of national strike action, in the biggest dispute on the network since 1989.

“The union will shut down the country's railway network on 21st, 23rd and 25th June, due to the inability of the rail employers to come to a negotiated settlement with RMT.