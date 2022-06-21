A handful of trains are due to run from the city’s railway station this morning but most are cancelled across the country.
The strike has been called by the RMT union.
It said: “Over 50,000 railway workers will walkout as part of three3days of national strike action, in the biggest dispute on the network since 1989.
“The union will shut down the country's railway network on 21st, 23rd and 25th June, due to the inability of the rail employers to come to a negotiated settlement with RMT.
“Network Rail and the train operating companies have subjected their staff to multiyear pay freezes and plan to cut thousands of jobs which will make the railways unsafe.”
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 11:29
11:25am - RMT leads what could be season of strikes as workers rise up over pay
A season of strikes could hit the nation this summer as other industries take action over pay, an RMT member on the picket line at Sheffield Midland station has warned.
10.29am - Rail strike Sheffield: Pictures reveal almost deserted Midland Station and pickets as RMT strike bites
This was the scene at an almost deserted Sheffield railway station today –as the Rail Maritime and Transport union strike bites.
10.17am - Map of road delay hotspots as AA warns of severe disruption
Drivers are being warned to expect major disruptions on the roads as the nationwide rail strike forces passengers to find other means of transport.