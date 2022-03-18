Leveson Street, Sheffield: Disruption likely as Yorkshire Water attempts to fix damaged sewer under River Don
A busy road over the River Don in Sheffield will be partially closed as work begins to fix a damaged sewer.
Yorkshire Water said urgent repairs are needed to a pipe running under the river near Leveson Street in Attercliffe, as a ‘significant amount’ of water is entering the sewer network.
There will be a cycle and bus lane closure in place while work is carried out, starting tonight, Friday, March 18.
A spokeswoman for the utility firm said: “Due to the complex location of the sewer, we are currently undertaking a full assessment of the damage. Once the extent of the damage has been established, we will begin repairs.
“We are working hard to keep any disruption to a minimum. There will be a cycle and bus lane closure in place whilst we carry out the works.
“It is important people do not enter the river in the area until a full assessment has been carried out and repairs are completed.”