Yorkshire Water said urgent repairs are needed to a pipe running under the river near Leveson Street in Attercliffe, as a ‘significant amount’ of water is entering the sewer network.

There will be a cycle and bus lane closure in place while work is carried out, starting tonight, Friday, March 18.

A spokeswoman for the utility firm said: “Due to the complex location of the sewer, we are currently undertaking a full assessment of the damage. Once the extent of the damage has been established, we will begin repairs.

Leveson Street in Attercliffe, Sheffield, where disruption is expected while Yorkshire Water carries out work to fix a damaged sewer running under the River Don (pic: Google)

“We are working hard to keep any disruption to a minimum. There will be a cycle and bus lane closure in place whilst we carry out the works.