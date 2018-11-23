Lengthy delays on rail services through Doncaaster due to electric wire damage

Rail passengers travelling Doncaster have been warned to expect cancellations and delays of up to an hour.

Network Rail overhead electric wires near Doncaster had bene damaged and delays were expected until around 4pm.

Doncaster railway station.

CrossCountry, Hull Trains, London North Eastern Railway, TransPennine Express and Northern services are affected.

Rail replacement buses are operating on some routes while ticket acceptance is operating on others.

London North East Railway have apologised for any inconvenience to passengers.

In a statement, Network Rail said: “Just after 11am, Network Rail workers reported damage to overhead line equipment near Doncaster station.

"Network Rail engineers are on site and are working to resolve the issue but there is some disruption to train services, so passengers are strongly advised to check before they travel with their train operator or via National Rail Enquiries.

"We'd like to apologise to anyone who is experiencing disruption due to this incident and thank them for their patience whilst we work to fix it."