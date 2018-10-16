Last chance to submit your views on Sheffield Supertram track replacement works

Passengers and people living near the Sheffield Supertram network have until Wednesday to give their views on the rail replacement programme.

Stagecoach Supertram are replacing tracks as part of a three-year programme of works across Sheffield.

Sheffield Supertram.

Works for this year are now complete and the firm said it wanted to hear from people who live near the tracks and passengers.

In a statement, the firm said: “At Supertram we are always looking for ways to improve how we communicate with our customers. As the 2018 works are now complete, we want to hear your comments regarding the information provided throughout the works, how we communicated the information on the disruptions to tram services and the replacement bus services provided.

“We value your feedback to help us improve our services and the information we provide in the future.

“If you could spare just five minutes and complete our survey, we appreciate any feedback you can offer.”

For more information or to complete the survey visit www.stagecoachbus.com.