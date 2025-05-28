‘Keep clear’ markings to be added on Shaw Lane following resident petition

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has confirmed that advisory “keep clear” markings will be installed on Shaw Lane following a petition from residents calling for parking restrictions on Limes Avenue in Staincross.

The petition, signed by 79 people and submitted in April, asked the council to implement restrictions near the junction with Shaw Lane due to concerns over road safety and visibility.

Following a review by the council’s traffic group, it was concluded that the junction does not meet the criteria for formal parking measures. A safety assessment found no history of collision hotspots at the location.

As a result, the council will install advisory “keep clear” markings on Shaw Lane to assist drivers exiting Limes Avenue. No additional interventions are planned.

The council said it is unable to support any further action at this time, in line with its petitions scheme and road safety policies.

Councillor Kevin Osborne said that petitions are an ‘important tool’ for the public to ‘pass on their views about how things should be done’.

“We’ve listened to what the residents have to say,” Coun Osborne told the meeting. “It is a relatively low number of signatures, but whether it’s one or 100, it still gets looked at by this chamber.

“I think the reply and response by the environment or highways team is proportionate.”