Just one in three drivers support 20mph limits in Rotherham – but majority of pedestrians do

20mph

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has proposed a new policy to identify streets which can be reduced to a 20mph speed limit.

Streets eligible for the 20mph limit would not be on a bus or school route and used by fewer than 200 cars per hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RMBC’s cabinet will be presented with the results of a consultation next week, which shows that of 114 respondents, 53 per cent did not approve of the policy.

Seventy-five per cent of pedestrians agreed with the policy, and 57 per cent of cyclists – but just 32 per cent of motorists agreed.

Concerns were raised about journey times, congestion and emissions.

A report states that 20mph zones are ‘important’ to improve road safety.

It adds that RMBC ‘receives requests for 20mph speed limits’.