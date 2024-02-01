News you can trust since 1887
Just one in three drivers support 20mph limits in Rotherham – but majority of pedestrians do

Just 32 per cent of drivers support a scheme to reduce the speed limit to 20mph on minor roads through Rotherham.
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 1st Feb 2024, 12:29 GMT
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has proposed a new policy to identify streets which can be reduced to a 20mph speed limit.

Streets eligible for the 20mph limit would not be on a bus or school route and used by fewer than 200 cars per hour.

RMBC’s cabinet will be presented with the results of a consultation next week, which shows that of 114 respondents, 53 per cent did not approve of the policy.

Seventy-five per cent of pedestrians agreed with the policy, and 57 per cent of cyclists – but just 32 per cent of motorists agreed.

Concerns were raised about journey times, congestion and emissions.

A report states that 20mph zones are ‘important’ to improve road safety.

It adds that RMBC ‘receives requests for 20mph speed limits’.

The policy is set to be adopted by cabinet during the next meeting on February 12.

