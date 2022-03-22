‘Incident’ reported on landmark Sheffield bridge, Bowstring Bridge, Park Square, this evening
Supertram bosses have reported delay on all their routes this evening – because of an incident on a bridge.
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 6:32 pm
Operator Stagecoach Supertram have put out a message on social media this evening warning of the delays.
It stated: “Delays on all routes in the City centre due to an incident on the Bowstring Bridge.”
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for further details about the incident on the landmark bridge, which takes trams across Park Square int he city centre.