Operator Stagecoach Supertram have put out a message on social media this evening warning of the delays.

It stated: “Delays on all routes in the City centre due to an incident on the Bowstring Bridge.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for further details about the incident on the landmark bridge, which takes trams across Park Square int he city centre.