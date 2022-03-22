‘Incident’ reported on landmark Sheffield bridge, Bowstring Bridge, Park Square, this evening

Supertram bosses have reported delay on all their routes this evening – because of an incident on a bridge.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 6:32 pm

Operator Stagecoach Supertram have put out a message on social media this evening warning of the delays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It stated: “Delays on all routes in the City centre due to an incident on the Bowstring Bridge.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for further details about the incident on the landmark bridge, which takes trams across Park Square int he city centre.

An incident has been reported on Bowstring Bridge, Park Square, Sheffield
SheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police