A raft of changes have been planned to improve queues on Barnsley’s notorious Stairfoot Roundabout.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Respondents to a survey undertaken by Barnsley Council last year named the Stairfoot junction and Cundy Cross the number one priority for residents and businesses.

The roundabout, which faces significant congestion at peak times, will be enlarged to allow better traffic flow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans include increasing the Grange Lane entry and exit onto the roundabout from two lanes to three; allowing all vehicles to use the bus lanes on Doncaster Road and Bleachcroft Way; and straightening the approach to the roundabout from Wombwell Lane/Bleachcroft Way.

Respondents to a survey undertaken by Barnsley Council last year named the Stairfoot junction and Cundy Cross the number one priority for residents and businesses.

An extra lane will also be added to the south east section of the roundabout on Wombwell Lane, and the Trans Pennine bridge over Grange Lane will be replaced.

The project will be funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s sustainable transport settlement, and Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council says that without the scheme, congestion will ‘continue to worsen’.

Construction is anticipated to begin in February 2025, with the project due for completion in February 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says that it is ‘currently negotiating with landowners for a mutual resolution,’ and will use compulsory purchase powers if necessary.

Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways, said: “The Stairfoot and Cundy Cross scheme signifies a pivotal step forward in our commitment to facilitating sustainable transport and enhancing our communities.