Eight changes to the Highway Code came into effect in January this year that aimed at improving the safety of people walking, cycling and riding horses.

The update to the code followed a public consultation from July to October 2020 and received more than 20,000 responses. Most of the people who responded were in favour of the changes.

Here are the eight changes to the Highway Code that you should know about:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New changes to The Highway Code will establish a “hierarchy of road users” to make roads safer. Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Number One – The hierarchy of road users:

This reform is the most major and states that individuals who have the greatest potential for harm (those driving large vehicles) bear the greatest duty for reducing the risk they represent to other road users.

Among the new road users hierarchy are pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders, motorcyclists, cars/taxis, vans/minibuses, and lastly, large passenger vehicles or heavy goods vehicles.

The code states that it is important that all road users “are aware of The Highway Code, are considerate to other road users, understand their responsibility for the safety of others.”

Number Two – Priority to people crossing at junctions:

This change gives people who are crossing the road priority at junctions. This applies to drivers, motorcyclists, horse drawn vehicles, horse riders and cyclists.

The rule states: "At a junction you should give way to pedestrians crossing or waiting to cross a road into which or from which you are turning.

"You must give way to pedestrians on or waiting to cross a zebra crossing, and to pedestrians and cyclists on or waiting to cross a parallel crossing.

"Horse riders should also give way to pedestrians on a zebra crossing, and to pedestrians and cyclists on a parallel crossing.

"Wait to turn near cyclists or horse riders."

Number Three – Walking, cycling or riding in shared spaces:

This route relates to the spaces and routes where people walking, cycling and riding horses all share.

Those cycling, riding a horse or driving a horse-drawn vehicle must respect the safety of people walking in the space, however the code also states that those walking should also take care not to obstruct or endanger them.

Cyclists are asked to: “not pass people walking, riding a horse or driving a horse-drawn vehicle closely or at high speed, particularly from behind.

“Slow down when necessary and let people walking know they are there.

“Remember that people walking may be deaf, blind or partially sighted.

“Not pass a horse on the horse’s left.”

Number Four – Position in the road when cycling:

This code change refers to the positioning advice for cyclists.

Advice includes riding in the middle of their lane on quiet roads, in slower-moving traffic, and approaching junctions or road narrowings. It also say they should stay at least 0.5 metres (just over 1.5 feet) away from the kerb edge when riding on busy roads with vehicles moving faster than them.

Cyclists are also advised to be aware of people driving behind them and enable them to overtake when this is safe to do so.

Number Five – Overtaking when driving or cycling:

This change states drivers are permitted to cross a double-white line if necessary to overtake a cyclist or someone riding a horse, as long as they’re travelling at 10 mph or less.

Updated guidance on safe passing distance and speeds for people driving or riding a motorcycle when overtaking vulnerable road users is also offered. Leaving at least 1.5 metres (5 feet) when overtaking people cycling at speeds of up to 30mph, and giving them more space when overtaking at higher speeds is stated in the code.

This also applies to drivers as they pass people riding horses or driving horse-drawn vehicles at speeds under 10 mph and allowing at least 2 metres (6.5 feet) of space and allow at least 2 metres (6.5 feet) of space and keeping to a low speed when passing people walking in the road.

The drivers also need to wait behind them and do not overtake if it’s unsafe or not possible to meet these clearances.

Number Six – People cycling at junctions:

This code update states that cyclists must give way to pedestrians who are either crossing or waiting to cross when turning into or out of a side road.

Some junctions now have small cycle traffic lights at eye-level which allows cyclists to proceed ahead or separate from traffic, with cyclists encouraged to take advantage of this amenity.

At intersections with no special facilities, cyclists are recommended to proceed as if they were driving a vehicle.

Number Seven – People cycling, riding a horse and driving horse-drawn vehicles on roundabouts:

This code update now clarifies that people driving or riding a motorcycle should now give cyclists priority on roundabouts, saying they should: "not attempt to overtake people cycling within that person’s lane,” and “allow people cycling to move across their path as they travel around the roundabout.”

People cycling, riding a horse and driving a horse-drawn vehicle may now stay in the left-hand lane of the roundabout when they intend to continue across or round the roundabout.

Guidance offered also explains that people driving should take extra care when entering the roundabout so that they do not cut across people cycling, riding a horse or driving a horse-drawn vehicle who are continuing around the roundabout in the left-hand lane.

Number Eight – Parking, charging and leaving vehicles:

When leaving vehicles, the code now advises a new technique: The Dutch Reach.

This is where people who are drivers or passengers in a vehicle, where possible, open the door using their hand on the opposite side of the door they’re opening, such as using their left hand to open a door on their right-hand side.

This recommendations means that they will be less likely to cause injury to people cycling or riding a motorcycle passing on the road and people on the pavement.

For the first time, the code will also include guidance about using electric vehicle charging points where people are asked to park close to the charge point and avoid creating a trip hazard for people walking from trailing cables.

Where can I find the updated Highway Code?