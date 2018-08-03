Here are the best and worst motorway service stations in England – according to UK motorists

Motorway service stations—love them or hate them, most of us use them at least sometimes.

Whether you’re on your way back from a weekend away, needing to grab a coffee or you’re a lorry driver using the showers, service stations differ in their range of facilities and level of service.

Across the country, investment by operators appears to have made a genuine difference to the experience drivers have from service stations. Last year, Stafford South scored only 70% on the customer satisfaction rating and ranked second to last. This year, the services ranked second place with a 99% satisfaction rating—a vast improvement. In 2017, Wetherby also shot from 93rd place, last year, to third place, in 2017.

The survey showed an overall 92% of motorists felt satisfied with their visit to motorway service area, with 94% rating customer service as ‘good’, and 89% of people who say they are happy with the toilet cleanliness.

Sixty-six per cent of people also thought the service station food and drink establishments gave value for money. Whether this includes items such as bottled water and packed sandwiches isn’t clear, but seems doubtful. We’re all aware of the huge markup on these products.

Those who make a living from driving a vehicle score the lowest on customer satisfaction, at only 88%, yet this driver group experienced the largest increase in satisfaction ratings since surveyed in 2017.

While 90% of visitors with a disability reported high levels of customer satisfaction from using a motorway service station, only 70% said the facilities catered well for their needs—motorway service station operators, take note.

Highest ranked motorway services (Customer satisfaction rating as a percentage.

Norton Canes (M6 toll) Roadchef – 100%

Stafford Southbound (M6) Roadchef – 99%

Wetherby (A1 (M)) Moto – 99%

Hilton Park Southbound (M6) Moto – 99%

Corley Southbound (M6) Welcome Break – 99%

Lowest ranked motorway services

Thurrock (M25) Moto – 68% (services undergoing refurbishment at the time of the survey.)

Toddington Southbound (M1) Moto – 72%

Southwaite Northbound (M6) Moto – 80%

Newport Pagnell South (M1) Welcome Break – 81%

Bridgwater (M5) Moto – 81%