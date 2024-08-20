Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barnsley Council wants to paint double yellow lines on the junction of a busy housing estate in a bid to prevent ‘inconsiderate parking’ – and has urged residents to submit any objections before it presses ahead with the plans.

A traffic regulation order has been proposed at the junction of Hough Lane and Midland Way in Wombwell, where 61 new homes have been built.

The order will mean double yellows will be painted at the junction, in a bid to ‘protect visibility, prevent inconsiderate and obstructive parking on the junctions and improve the free flow of vehicles’.

No objections have been received from ward councillors, emergency services or haulage companies, and now the public will be able to have their say.

Any objection or representation should be made in writing stating the grounds and sent by e-mail to [email protected] or by post to the head of transport and highways (traffic management), PO Box 601, Barnsley S70 9FA no later than September 9.