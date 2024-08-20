Have your say on plans for parking ban at new housing estate
A traffic regulation order has been proposed at the junction of Hough Lane and Midland Way in Wombwell, where 61 new homes have been built.
The order will mean double yellows will be painted at the junction, in a bid to ‘protect visibility, prevent inconsiderate and obstructive parking on the junctions and improve the free flow of vehicles’.
No objections have been received from ward councillors, emergency services or haulage companies, and now the public will be able to have their say.
Any objection or representation should be made in writing stating the grounds and sent by e-mail to [email protected] or by post to the head of transport and highways (traffic management), PO Box 601, Barnsley S70 9FA no later than September 9.
