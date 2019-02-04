Gritters to take to the streets of Sheffield with temperatures expected to plummet

Temperatures might be a lot milder than recent days in Shefield today, but gritters will be out once again tonight as clear skies lead to a frost overnight.

Sheffield Council contractor Amey said its fleet of vehicles will be out on the city's main routes tonight as the Met Office said temperatures were expected to drop as low as -5°C.

Sheffield gritters on standby at the Olive Grove Depot. Picture: Marie Caley.

Forecasters also said there was a risk of freezing fog patches on Tuesday morning before it clears to leave brief bright spells.

It will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon, then windy with outbreaks of rain spreading east during Tuesday evening.