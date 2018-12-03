Gritters to take to Sheffield’s roads as temperatures plummet

Gritters will be out on the streets of Sheffield tonight as temperatures and forecasters warned snow could fall in some parts of the city.

Sheffield Council contractor Amey said its fleet would be out on priority routes from 8pm, with temperatures expected to plummet towards freezing overnight.

Sheffield gritters at the Olive Grove Depot. Picture: Marie Caley.

It will stay chilly during Tuesday and on Tuesday night an area of wet weather will move northwards across the country.

As the band of rain bumps into the cold air there will be snow over the higher parts of Sheffield and the Pennines, with a covering in places.

There could also be some snow to lower levels.

Later on in the week temperatures will rise with some very wet and windy weather expected for Friday.