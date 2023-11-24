Government grants £48m for rail line through South Yorkshire as journeys now 20 minutes slower than in the 80s

A government grant of almost £48m is set to improve a rail line to reduce journey times, after rail trips were found to be 20 minutes slower than in the 80s.

Barnsley Council has supported Kirklees Council in its bid for the levelling up funding, which affects the line between Huddersfield, Penistone and Sheffield.

The funding will be used to provide mobility hubs at stations, improved accessibility, an additional double track, passing loops, line speed improvements, and new fibre broadband.

Barnsley Council say the improvements will act as a stepping stone toward a future half-hourly rail service.

Penistone Station

Today, journey times between Huddersfield and Sheffield are more than 20 minutes slower than in the 1980s, clocking in at approximately 75 minutes.

Councillor Caroline Makinson, deputy leader of Barnsley Council said: “This funding represents a major step toward developing a more efficient and accessible Penistone Line.