Gas works force closure of major road in Sheffield suburb

Motorists face delays in a Sheffield suburb this week while maintenance is carried out on gas pipes.

Main Street, in Swallownest, is closed westbound between Park Street and Bedale Close while Cadent carry out ‘essential work’.

Main Street, Swallownest. Picture: Google.

READ MORE: Fugitive rapist could still be in Sheffield say police

A diversion is in place via High Street and Rotherham Road and motorists have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

The closure is expected to remain in place until Friday, February 22.

READ MORE: This is what time you should arrive at Endcliffe Park to watch Mi Amigo anniversary flypast

All businesses remain open as normal.