Gas works continue to cause delays in Sheffield suburb

Motorists in a Sheffield suburb continue to face delays as workers desperately try to find the source of a gas leak.

Temporary traffic lights have been in place for more than a week on the mini-roundabout linking Main Street, Mansfield Road and Worksop Road, in Swallownest.

The roadworks are causing long delays through the village. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star.

Cadent Gas said its crews were still working to establish the source of the gas leak and couldn’t state when the works will be completed.

It apologised for any inconvenience caused by the works and said its teams were working to find the leak as soon as possible.

