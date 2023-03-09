More than £2.5m has been granted to fund a scheme to cut down bus journey times in Rotherham.

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority yesterday (March 6) agreed to grant Rotherham Council the funding for a project on the A631 between Maltby and Rotherham where there are ‘currently delays in bus journey times at peak times’.

The cash will be used to construct a new bus lane between Addison Road, Maltby and Denby Way, Hellaby.

The existing bus lane at Wickersley School will be extended with an additional lane, and bus stops at Brecks Crescent will be improved.

According to SYMCA documents, 70 per cent of public consultation respondents opposed the scheme, raising concerns about increased congestion.

The papers add that this has been dismissed, as “there is negligible allocation of roadspace away from motorised traffic; and concerns regarding the frequency and reliability of the bus service, which the promoter believes are arguments which in practice support the scheme as the purpose of the bus lane is to improve the reliability of buses, and to improve the attractiveness and commercial position of bus services.

The report adds that the scheme will improve air quality; enable access to education and training, and “improve the reliability and journey times of the bus service along the route.”