Funding for free e-bike pilot across South Yorkshire
Oliver Coppard, the mayor of South Yorkshire, is set to approve the scheme during a meeting next week.
South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority has secured £4.8m from the government’s Active Travel England fund, to encourage residents to walk and cycle.
Half a million pounds will fund a pilot project to loan e-cycles to residents free of charge.
The project will include training, equipment and maintenance.
A report to the SYMCA states that e-cycle ownership in the UK remains ‘low’, and this project will ‘widen the appeal of e-cycling to more people and support an increase in e-cycling rates’.
A further £1m will fund bike hire, training and maintenance schemes.
Other projects which will be funded include bus priority triggers at traffic lights in Barnsley, and a ‘package of measures’ to increase walking and cycling between Magna, Tinsley and Meadowhall.