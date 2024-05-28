Funding for free e-bike pilot across South Yorkshire

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 28th May 2024, 11:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A half-a-million pound scheme to loan free e-bikes to residents across South Yorkshire is set to be approved next week.

Oliver Coppard, the mayor of South Yorkshire, is set to approve the scheme during a meeting next week.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority has secured £4.8m from the government’s Active Travel England fund, to encourage residents to walk and cycle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Half a million pounds will fund a pilot project to loan e-cycles to residents free of charge.

The project will include training, equipment and maintenance.

A report to the SYMCA states that e-cycle ownership in the UK remains ‘low’, and this project will ‘widen the appeal of e-cycling to more people and support an increase in e-cycling rates’.

A further £1m will fund bike hire, training and maintenance schemes.

Other projects which will be funded include bus priority triggers at traffic lights in Barnsley, and a ‘package of measures’ to increase walking and cycling between Magna, Tinsley and Meadowhall.

Related topics:South YorkshireBarnsleyTinsleyMeadowhall