A half-a-million pound scheme to loan free e-bikes to residents across South Yorkshire is set to be approved next week.

Oliver Coppard, the mayor of South Yorkshire, is set to approve the scheme during a meeting next week.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority has secured £4.8m from the government’s Active Travel England fund, to encourage residents to walk and cycle.

Half a million pounds will fund a pilot project to loan e-cycles to residents free of charge.

The project will include training, equipment and maintenance.

A report to the SYMCA states that e-cycle ownership in the UK remains ‘low’, and this project will ‘widen the appeal of e-cycling to more people and support an increase in e-cycling rates’.

A further £1m will fund bike hire, training and maintenance schemes.