Full Monty themed Sheffield tram spotted touring city ahead of Disney+ series release date

A Stagecoach Supertram has been transformed into a moving billboard advertisement for the new series of The Full Monty on Disney+.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 13th May 2023, 06:15 BST

The dark blue and yellow liveried tram has the faces of the series’ stars in the series plastered on both sides, hoping to drum up excitement in Sheffield ahead of it’s release in June.

Tim Bilby, Managing Director for Stagecoach Supertram, said: “Both Supertram and The Full Monty are both renowned local treasures in Sheffield and with trams having appeared in the original film, we are delighted that Disney has chosen to place giant, eye-catching adverts on one of our trams to promote the upcoming series. We can't wait to see the new series which includes scenes filmed on Supertram and featuring Supertram staff.”

The release date for the new eight-part TV series, featuring the original cast of the hit 1997 film, has also been announced, with the show available to stream from June 14. The trailer for the series has also been released.

A Full Monty themed Supertram has been delighting commuters ahead of the new series release on Disney+. Photo: Stagecoach
A Full Monty themed Supertram has been delighting commuters ahead of the new series release on Disney+. Photo: Stagecoach
Familiar faces from the original picture are returning for the new series. Photo: Stagecoach
Familiar faces from the original picture are returning for the new series. Photo: Stagecoach
The original film became a worldwide success. Photo: Stagecoach
The original film became a worldwide success. Photo: Stagecoach
