Free bus travel scheme for under 18s given green light

A pilot to provide free bus travel for under 18s in Barnsley has been given the green light by the council’s cabinet.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s cabinet agreed the scheme today, which will be piloted for 24 months beginning on August 1.

Passes will provide free bus travel for all under-18s living in the borough, covering all journeys within South Yorkshire that start or end in Barnsley.

Passes will be eligible between 7 am to 9 pm every day, including weekends and school holidays, and will be available to all young people aged five to 18, as under fives already travel for free.

During today’s (April 2) cabinet meeting, Councillor Trevor Cave said the scheme would help to remove travel barriers to education, and ensure ‘no young people are left behind’.

Councillor James Higginbottom said the scheme would help families with their finances, saving them money on bus fares for their children and teenagers.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of the council, told the meeting that individuals misusing the scheme will have their passes removed.

The project is being delivered in partnership with the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), which has committed up to £1 million to the initiative. Barnsley Council is contributing £5 million towards the pilot.