Free bus passes for under 18s in Barnsley
The new initiative, announced by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, will begin on August 1, 2025, and will provide free bus travel for all under-18s living in the borough, covering all journeys within South Yorkshire that start or end in Barnsley. This means young people will be able to travel to schools, colleges, and other essential services without the worry of travel costs.
Passes will be eligible between 7 am to 9 pm every day, including weekends and school holidays, and will be available to all young people aged five to 18. Smartcards will be issued to those eligible, with no charge for the first pass. If a replacement is needed, a small fee will apply.
The project is being delivered in partnership with the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), which has committed up to £1 million to the initiative. Barnsley Council is contributing £5 million towards the pilot, which will run until July 31, 2027. The funding will go towards the cost of travel concessions, developing smartcard technology, increasing bus capacity, and ensuring that there are enough resources to monitor and evaluate the impact of the scheme.
The scheme will be discussed and decided by BMBC’s cabinet at their next meeting on April 4.
