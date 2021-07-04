Flash floods forced Sheffield road to close
Flash floods on Sunday afternoon have closed a main road in Sheffield, forcing its transport services to divert.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 6:29 pm
Travel South Yorkshire said its 18 services were diverted via Tyler Street and Jenkin Road in both directions after Upwell Street was hit by flash flooding.
Meanwhile, its X1 & X10 services will be diverted via Centenery Way and Bawtry Road in both directions due to flooding on Sheffield Road, Ickles in Rotherham.
Met Office earlier issued Sheffield and the rest of South Yorkshire a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.